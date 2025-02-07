Taylor Swift Feels ‘Used’ by Blake Lively Over Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

According to Page Six, a source claims the pop star “doesn’t appreciate” being referenced as one of Lively’s “dragons” in alleged texts revealed in Baldoni’s countersuit. While Lively’s message did not directly name Swift, many believe she was referring to the singer and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” Lively allegedly wrote to Baldoni, according to the amended complaint. Baldoni later responded, “I really love what you did… And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor.”

An insider told Page Six that Swift, 35, is unhappy with the situation. “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation,” the source said. “She cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point.”

Although Swift and Lively have been close since 2015, the singer has noticeably distanced herself from promoting It Ends With Us. Unlike her vocal support for other friends’ projects, such as Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice, Swift did not publicly endorse the film when it premiered in August 2024.

Swift reportedly wants to remain uninvolved in the legal battle and avoid further public speculation. Neither Swift nor Lively has commented on the claims.