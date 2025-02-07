Prince William’s ‘Mean and Needy’ Nature Exposed in New Royal Book

According to The Times, Tom Quinn’s latest piece highlights accounts from palace staff, including a former adviser who recalled William making a harsh remark about Kate Middleton’s fashion choices. “Before Kate realized that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully, she bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate,” the source claimed. “He told Kate she looked as if she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue.”

While the book notes that Kate took such remarks in stride, a former Kensington Palace maid shared further insights into William’s upbringing. She alleged that Kate had to teach him common parenting activities, saying, “She had to show him how to give the children a piggyback, for example.” During one discussion, William reportedly admitted, “My father never gave me a piggyback.”

Meghan, 43, reportedly noticed early on how Harry was treated differently from William. “She spotted immediately that Harry wasn’t quite as central to things as his brother,” the book claims. “I don’t think Harry had even thought much about the fact that he was a spare until well into his marriage.”

The insider suggested that Meghan became “oversensitive” about Harry’s role in the family, believing he was treated as “completely unimportant.” These revelations add to the ongoing discourse about royal dynamics following Harry and Meghan’s departure from their senior royal roles in 2020.