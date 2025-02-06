LHC orders Lahore DC to decide on PTI’s rally permission tomorrow

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) to make a decision by 5:00pm Friday regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request for a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday (Feb 8).

LHC’s Justice Farooq Haider issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by the PTI, seeking permission for a holding a rally at MInar-e-Pakistan. The court criticised the authorities for postponing a decision, noting that PTI had submitted its request on 29 January.

The court expressed concern over the feasibility of rally preparations if permission was granted at the last minute.

During the proceedings, Punjab’s chief secretary appeared before the court and assured compliance with its orders.

The Lahore DC presented a report explaining the delay, citing logistical challenges, including a tri-nation series match. He stated that discussions were still underway regarding the rally’s approval.

The court pressed officials on why a decision had not been reached earlier.

“If a meeting is scheduled for tomorrow and the request is denied, what options will PTI have? If approval is granted, how can preparations be completed in just one day?” Justice Haider remarked.

PTI leaders argue that delaying or denying public gatherings restricts their right to political expression.

Naqvi warns PTI against holding jalsa on Feb 8

Last week, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of strict action if it goes ahead with its planned February 8 protest which coincides with the Champions Trophy match scheduled in Lahore.

The PTI had decided to observe black day on Feb 8 to protest against its ‘stolen mandate’ in last year’s general elections and announced a plan to hold public gatherings in Minar-e-Pakistan ground.

“The government will request the PTI to reconsider its planned protest on February 8, but if the party refuses, the state will take necessary action,” the interior minister said during his visit to the Mega Passport Centre on Peco Road in Lahore.