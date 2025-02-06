Pakistan condemns Trump’s plans to ‘takeover Gaza,’ reaffirms stance on Palestine

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has issued a strong response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding Gaza, calling them unjust and unacceptable.

During the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance on Palestine, stating that its policy has remained unchanged since 1947.

“Any statement suggesting the forced removal of Palestinians from their land is unjust. Pakistan stands firmly with the Palestinian people and condemns Israel’s violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement,” Khan stated.

He called upon the international community to take action against Israel’s repeated violations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent stance on Palestine since 1947.

No knowledge of Bilawal Bhutto’s US visit

Addressing reports regarding Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to the United States, the spokesperson denied any official knowledge of the trip.

“There is no information about Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit or any scheduled meeting with the US President. If such meetings occurred, the party would be in a better position to confirm,” he added.

Afghan refugees and counterterrorism efforts

Responding to queries about Afghan refugees, Khan stated that the repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals is legal and that Pakistan is in continuous communication with relevant countries regarding their safe relocation.

He also stated the importance of Afghanistan taking action against terrorist groups operating within its borders.

“SIGAR’s report validates our concerns. We urge the Afghan government to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries in its territory. Pakistan expects Afghanistan to take responsibility for addressing the presence of terror outfits,” he said.

Khan also noted that the US government has accelerated efforts to deport undocumented migrants under a new executive order.

Pakistan’s diplomatic stance on global issues

Commenting on Guantanamo Bay, Khan clarified that the issue was not part of discussions between Pakistan and the United States. He also addressed concerns over security threats to Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad, particularly following the recent attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Germany.

“Ensuring security for diplomatic missions is the host country’s responsibility. The attack on our embassy in Germany and the desecration of our national flag are serious matters that have deeply affected Pakistanis,” he said.

Khan also provided updates on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Pakistan, stating that arrangements are at an advanced stage and that details will be shared soon. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for a stable and peaceful Syria.

Pakistan’s position on Kashmir and regional security

Regarding Kashmir, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance, emphasizing that its position aligns with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“Kashmir will always remain a core issue for Pakistan. We stand with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination,” he declared.

He also addressed the recent statement by Pakistan’s military leadership, stating that it was a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s defense preparedness and was in response to India’s irresponsible remarks.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s Clemency Appeal Rejected

Khan confirmed that Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal to former U.S. President Joe Biden was rejected.

“Following the rejection, the US Department of Justice has closed the case. However, Dr. Siddiqui can still submit a new clemency appeal through her legal representatives at any time,” he stated.

He also provided updates on the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects, confirming that the matter will move forward with neutral experts in August 2025.

Pakistan extends condolences on the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan

The Foreign Office expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan, acknowledging his significant contributions to global development and social welfare.

“Pakistan values Prince Karim Aga Khan’s contributions to education, healthcare, and community development. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the Ismaili community worldwide,” Khan said.

He added that Prince Karim Aga Khan’s legacy of humanitarian work will always be remembered.

Pakistan’s engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Khan confirmed that the Director General of the IAEA will visit Pakistan next week at the invitation of the Pakistani government, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong cooperation with the agency.

Kashmir Solidarity Day and diplomatic briefings

Khan highlighted that February 5 was observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day across Pakistan, with a special briefing arranged for foreign ambassadors.

As Pakistan continues to engage on key diplomatic issues, the Foreign Office reiterated its commitment to regional stability, international cooperation, and the defense of Pakistan’s national interests.