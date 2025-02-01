Macomb, Detroit, Michigan- The recent US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing underscored that China is the most significant long-term threat to US national security. The discussion, led by Senator Marco Rubio, who has been nominated for Secretary of State, emphasized concerns about China’s economic, military, and technological ambitions, positioning it as the foremost geopolitical adversary of the UsSA. Lawmakers pointed to China’s alleged aggressive global strategies, including intellectual property matters, cyber warfare, military and economic expansion, as evidence of its intent to challenge US dominance.

The committee identified four key adversaries— China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran— with China at the forefront, and accused China of involvement in the fentanyl trade, supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aiding Iran’s destabilizing activities in the Middle East, and reinforcing North Korea’s aggressive stance in the Asia-Pacific region.

A major concern raised was China’s increasing control over global supply chains, including critical industries such as rare earth minerals, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. Senators emphasized that China’s technological advancements pose a significant risk to US economic and national security interests. They discussed strategies to counter China’s dominance by restricting Chinese access to advanced US technologies, reinforcing domestic manufacturing capabilities, and securing key partnerships with allied nations.

Additionally, the committee proposed a comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China’s influence. This included strengthening military alliances with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines, as well as increasing military cooperation through the AUKUS agreement with Australia and the United Kingdom. The senators stressed that US engagements should be aimed at deterring Chinese actions in the South China Sea, where China has allegedly harassed Philippine vessels, conducted large-scale military exercises aimed at Taiwan, and simulated a naval blockade of Japan, stressing on expanding intelligence-sharing mechanisms and facilitating technology transfers among allies to maintain regional stability.

The hearing also focused on China’s alleged cyberwarfare activities, including recent cyberattacks on US government institutions such as the Treasury Department. Senators detailed China’s alleged involvement in sabotaging undersea communication cables in Asia and Europe, highlighting the broader threat posed by Chinese cyberespionage. The committee emphasized the need to strengthen US cybersecurity infrastructure and take proactive measures to neutralize cyberthreats before they escalate.

Regarding Taiwan, the committee reaffirmed its support for the “Porcupine Strategy,” aimed at making the cost of invading Taiwan prohibitively high for China. This strategy includes increasing arms sales to Taiwan, fortifying its missile defense systems, and expanding diplomatic backing to counter China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan on the global stage. Senator Rubio and his colleagues emphasized that defending Taiwan is not just about regional security but also about maintaining the credibility of US commitments to its allies.

A significant portion of the hearing was dedicated to human rights concerns, particularly China’s alleged repression of ethnic minorities such as the Uighurs. Senator Rubio committed to lobbying against the deportation of Uighur refugees from Thailand back to China, where they reportedly face persecution. The committee also condemned China’s use of forced labour and transnational repression, urging stronger global action to address these human rights abuses.

In terms of global security, the committee emphasized that the world is currently facing its most dangerous geopolitical climate since World War II and argued that the USA must shift from a defensive to an offensive posture to secure its interests.

However, for anyone watching the hearing live, it was evident that the committee’s accusations were largely theoretical, based on perceived and pre-established views. Despite making several allegations, the committee failed to present any irrefutable evidence to substantiate its claims that China was involved in the illegal activities outlined during the hearing.

The committee overlooked China’s perspective that, while pursuing its legitimate rights and responsibilities toward international peace and prosperity, it adheres strictly to peaceful and lawful means to achieve its objectives without jeopardizing any partner or regional and global stability.

Unlike other nations, China asserts that it remains uninvolved in regional and international conflicts, including the war in the Middle East, the Israel-Palestine crisis, and the Russia-Ukraine war. Moreover, China emphasizes that it does not threaten other nations with annexation, such as incorporating Canada as the 51st US state, reclaiming control over the Panama Canal, or occupying Greenland, adding that the USA forms alliances at both bilateral and multilateral levels specifically to undermine China’s legitimate interests. Whereas, China has extended an open invitation to the USA and other nations to collaborate in its global efforts to enhance the quality of life for people worldwide. c

The most questionable assertion of all was on Taiwan given that Taiwan is not a US territory, yet the USA assumes the inherent right to interfere in what is essentially a bilateral territorial dispute between Taiwan and China— one that has no direct connection to the USA. While the USA frequently warns, criticizes, and censures other countries for interfering in bilateral matters of other countries, it continues to reserve the right to intervene in conflicts worldwide as though it were an inherent prerogative.

The committee seemed to overlook the USA.’s own controversial human rights record, including the inhumane and degrading treatment of prisoners at Guantánamo Bay, targeted and extrajudicial killings of declared enemies around the globe without judicial review, and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians through military interventions in Afghanistan, the Middle East, Syria, and Libya. Furthermore, the USA. has been accused of supporting Israel’s actions in Gaza, which many have condemned as genocidal.

The US Senators’ perspective once again highlights the double standards of the USA. As of today, the USA is the world’s largest exporter of arms and ammunition, which are among the primary drivers of wars, conflicts, and unrest worldwide. Additionally, the USA maintains 257 military bases across the globe, whereas China has only one. Despite this, the USA assumes the authority to unilaterally determine the legitimacy of other nations’ economic and geopolitical pursuits while exempting itself from such scrutiny.

Despite the urgency with which the USA has framed China as a strategic competitor, the broader implications of such an adversarial approach warrant critical reflection. While policymakers in Washington now acknowledge the scale of China’s global ascendancy, their recognition comes at a point where China’s dominance over rare earth metals, control of global supply chains, and economic expansion have reached an almost irreversible status.

Instead of merely labeling China as an adversary, the USA should consider an alternative strategy— one that moves beyond confrontation toward collaboration. Engaging China as a preferred partner rather than an existential threat could pave the way for more constructive diplomacy, where both nations focus their vast economic, technological, and geopolitical resources on addressing global challenges.

Breaking free from a cycle of rivalry and embracing strategic cooperation could yield substantial benefits not just for the USA and China but for the global community as a whole. At this critical juncture, US policymakers must reconsider their approach and explore avenues for constructive engagement. Instead of escalating tensions, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship could pave the way for lasting global stability and prosperity.