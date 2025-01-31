Journalists stage nationwide Black Day protests against controversial PECA amendments

ISLAMABAD: Journalists and media organizations on Friday observed a nationwide Black Day to protest against the recently passed controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The protests, organized under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), saw demonstrations in major cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta, with journalists denouncing the amendments as a move to curb press freedom and silence dissenting voices.

In Islamabad, journalists gathered at the National Press Club wearing black armbands and waving black flags. Addressing the gathering, PFUJ President Afzal Butt called the amendments a “direct attack on press freedom” and vowed to continue resisting what he described as a draconian law. “If you think you can silence the press, you are mistaken. We have faced dictators and brutal crackdowns. This fight is now or never,” he said.

Similar protests were held in Karachi, where black flags were hoisted at the Karachi Press Club (KPC). Journalists, civil society members, and representatives of the legal community joined the demonstration. Protesters chanted slogans against the amendments, calling them a violation of fundamental rights.

Addressing the gathering, journalist and TV anchor Hamid Mir announced the formation of a grand alliance of media, lawyers, and human rights organizations to resist the law. “This is not just about journalists but about every citizen who has a smartphone,” he said, urging unity in the struggle.

The Joint Action Committee, comprising the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), and the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), rejected the amendments in a joint declaration. The JAC criticized the government for passing the bill without consulting media stakeholders, calling it a blatant attempt to stifle free speech.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, in a statement, said the government was open to dialogue with media bodies. “If there are genuine concerns about the amendments, we are willing to sit down and address them,” he said, adding that laws are always subject to improvement.

Despite the minister’s assurance, journalists remained firm in their stance. PFUJ Secretary General Arshad Ansari warned that continued protests, including a sit-in outside the Parliament, would be considered if the amendments were not withdrawn.

The controversial Peca (Amendment) Bill 2025, signed into law by President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday, introduces stringent penalties for spreading what it defines as “fake information.” It empowers authorities to block or remove content deemed harmful and proposes the establishment of regulatory bodies, including the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and Social Media Protection Tribunal.

Under the new law, individuals found guilty of disseminating false information can face imprisonment of up to three years or fines of up to Rs 2 million. The law also gives the government power to block content against the “ideology of Pakistan,” inciting violence, or containing obscene material.

Journalist and rights organizations have criticized the vague definitions and excessive powers granted under the amendments, warning that they could be misused to target dissenting voices, including political opponents, activists, and independent media.

As protests continued into the day, black flags at press clubs stood as a stark reminder of the growing concern among journalists and media professionals over shrinking space for free expression in Pakistan.