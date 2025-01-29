Results of 17th ArtBeat National Child Art Competition announced

LAHORE: The jury for the 17th edition of ArtBeat – National Child Art Competition – has completed its selection process. This year’s jury included some of Pakistan’s most esteemed artists: Irfan Gul Dahri (Artist, Art Otaq/Numaish Gah, Lahore), Shireen Bano Rizvi (Artist, Department of Visual Arts, National College of Arts, Lahore), Ali Azmat (Artist, College of Art and Design, University of the Punjab), Risham Hosain Syed (Artist, Beaconhouse National University, Lahore), Abida Dhari (Artist), and Aun Raza (Award-winning Photographer).

“The jury evaluated the submissions with a focus on originality, creativity, and the unique perspectives of young artists. It is inspiring to witness the incredible talent and depth of expression from children across Pakistan,” shared Awais Shafiq, Project Manager at The Little Art.

The results of the competition were announced on 30th January 2025 on The Little Art’s official website. To celebrate the selected artworks, two exhibitions have been planned: one in Lahore on 14th February 2025 and another in Islamabad on 28th February 2025.

ArtBeat, an initiative by The Little Art, is celebrating its 15th year of showcasing children’s creativity and perspectives through visual arts. This year, 280 schools and 70 community organizations from across Pakistan participated, submitting thousands of artworks for consideration.

Now in its 17th edition, ArtBeat was initiated in 2012 with the vision of promoting visual culture, fostering an understanding of societal issues from the perspectives of children and youth, and presenting their views as a point of discourse for adults and the broader community. Over the years, the project has engaged nearly 155,000 young artists from all over Pakistan.

The Little Art remains committed to promoting arts education and providing creative opportunities for children and young people across Pakistan.