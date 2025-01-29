Govt proposes ‘parliamentary committee’ in response to PTI demand for JD

Says would not object to bail or release of Imran Khan, other prisoner if granted by courts

ISLAMABAD: The government has proposed the “formation of a parliamentary committee” as an alternative to the judicial commissions (JD) demanded by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

The government made the suggested as it ‘submitted’ response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) charter of demands to the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

According to the govt response, the government doesn’t outrightly rejected PTI’s demand for a judicial commission, rather proposes the formation of a special parliamentary committee as an alternative to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

The government’s response outlines the conditions under which a judicial commission could be formed, as well as the legal and constitutional reasons why it may not be feasible.

It has also suggested granting parliamentary status to the existing committee under the NA speaker’s leadership.

The government has also cited legal and judicial decisions regarding the PTI’s demand for the release of its founder, Imran Khan, and other prisoners, stating that it would not object to bail or release if granted by the courts.

The government has also demanded that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provide a list of missing persons. However, the NA speaker or committee members have decided not to make the government’s response public at this stage. If the PTI returns to the negotiation table, the response will be presented in the committee for further discussion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been briefed on the situation. However, it seems there is a difference of opinion between the government and the Speaker’s Office regarding the future of the negotiation committee. While the speaker aims to maintain the committee, the government is inclined to dissolve it after January 31.

The government’s response did not outright reject the formation of a judicial commission but emphasized the challenges and legal complexities involved. It also outlined specific circumstances under which a commission could be formed, while reiterating its preference for a parliamentary committee to address the issues at hand.

The fourth round of negotiations between the government and PTI could not take place as the latter refused to participate in the Jan 28 meeting, citing unmet demands and lack of progress on key issues.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had convened a meeting of the negotiating committees at Parliament House on January 28. In preparation, Sadiq had contacted PTI leaders – Omer Ayub and Asad Qaiser, extending an invitation once again.

However, the PTI made it clear it would not attend the meeting, accusing the government of failing to fulfil their demand for the formation of a judicial commission on the incidents of May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024.

PTI stick to its stance

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stated, “We will not participate in a photo session for mere greetings. This is a serious matter, and no steps have been taken by the government to address our demands within the agreed seven-day timeframe.”

He further added, “The negotiations have ended for us as the government has shown no intention of resolving such important issues. The government neither announced anything, nor did it take any other step.”

The PTI had earlier presented a charter of demands during the third round of talks held on January 16, emphasizing the need for an independent judicial commission to investigate the aforementioned incidents.

‘Disappointment over PTI’s stubbornness’

On the other hand, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government’s negotiating committee, expressed disappointment over the PTI’s stance.

“They are violating the agreed timeline of seven days, which ends today. We have fulfilled our part of the agreement, and it is up to them to decide if they wish to cooperate. If the PTI does not attend the meeting, the matter will be settled; we will submit a written response to the NA speaker and move forward,” he had remarked in a media talk.

On Jan 24, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq called the fourth meeting of the negotiation committees from both the government and the opposition. The meeting was scheduled for January 28. The session was to be presided over by the speaker.

However, National Assembly Opposition Leader Omer Ayub had categorically said the PTI would not participate in the fourth round of meetings scheduled for Jan 28.

The opposition leaders strongly criticized recent legislative actions, claiming that new laws were being passed with little transparency and would be used as tools to suppress media and opposition voices. Barrister Gohar had stated that any legislation must adhere to the Constitution, emphasizing that the current government is passing laws in a manner that disregards constitutional processes.