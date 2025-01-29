Punjab CM greenlights establishment of PSPA to curb illegal housing societies

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a principled decision to establish the “Punjab Special Planning Authority (PSPA)” to address illegal housing societies.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in which the proposal for separate uniform color and design of commercial and residential areas was reviewed, and the construction of houses in housing societies was also reviewed to be eco-friendly, walkable and in accordance with modern requirements.

A progress report on 414 schemes under Phase-1 of the Lahore Development Plan (LDP) was presented in the meeting. The Chief Minister sought a detailed report on a daily basis to review the progress on the Lahore Development Plan.

While giving a briefing in the meeting, it was informed that savings of millions of rupees possible due to e-tendering in the Lahore Development Plan.

During the meeting, it was agreed to establish a District Special Planning Committee at the district-level with the Deputy Commissioner of the respective district as head. Representatives of other service providers including WAPDA, Sui Gas and WASA will also be included in the District Special Committee.

In addition, a violation tracking mechanism will also be provided to prevent illegal use of land, misuse of land will be identified through the district digital wall, and decisions on fast-track approval of applications can also be made based on digital data.

In addition, zoning of commercial, residential and agricultural lands will be done, PSPA will prepare district land use plan and zoning, and district land use plan and zoning will be reviewed every four years.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while ordering the immediate disposal of pending applications of the housing sector, directed that town planning is a guarantee of a stable future, due to poor strategy, chaotic and illegal housing societies are being formed in urban areas.