Missing Persons Commission head Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar passes away

LAHORE: Retired Justice Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, former Supreme Court judge and recently appointed head of the Missing Persons Commission, passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital.

The Supreme Court confirmed the news of his demise, stating that his funeral prayers will be offered today, January 29, after the Asr prayer at DHA Phase 8 (Park View), Lahore.

Justice (R) Khokhar had recently taken charge as chairman of the Missing Persons Commission, succeeding Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, who had held the position since 2011. His appointment was formally announced on January 22 during a Supreme Court hearing on cases related to enforced disappearances.

Additional Attorney General Malik Javed Iqbal had informed the court that Justice (R) Khokhar would assume the role amid efforts by the government to revitalize investigations into unresolved cases of missing persons.

Justice (R) Khokhar’s family confirmed his passing, sharing that he had been under treatment for health complications at the time of his appointment. His sudden death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from the legal fraternity and human rights activists.

Colleagues and officials have praised his dedication to judicial service and his efforts to uphold justice. The late judge was recognized as a seasoned legal mind and an advocate for the protection of fundamental rights.

During his career, Justice (R) Khokhar served with distinction as a judge of the Supreme Court, where he made significant contributions to constitutional and administrative law.

The legal community and civil society have expressed sorrow over his passing, acknowledging the challenges faced by the Missing Persons Commission under his leadership.

Justice (R) Khokhar’s role as chairman of the commission was considered crucial as Pakistan continues to grapple with the issue of enforced disappearances. His appointment was seen as a step toward ensuring transparency and accountability in these sensitive investigations.

His funeral is expected to be attended by members of the judiciary, government officials, and other prominent figures from the legal community.

Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar leaves behind a legacy of service to justice and a commitment to safeguarding the rights of citizens. His passing marks a significant loss for the legal landscape of Pakistan.