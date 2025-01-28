NATIONAL

UNHCR donates advanced CT scan machine to Peshawar kidney institute

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has donated a state-of-the-art CT scan machine to the Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) in Peshawar, significantly enhancing diagnostic services for patients in the region.

A press release issued Tuesday highlighted the life-saving impact of the machine, which provides advanced colored imaging that enables healthcare professionals to detect medical issues more precisely, streamline diagnoses, and plan treatments or surgeries more effectively.

Previously, patients requiring advanced scans had to rely on costly private laboratories, where tests could cost up to PKR 10,000 and involve long waiting times. With the new equipment at IKD, patients now receive faster and more accurate results for just a third of the cost, and financially disadvantaged individuals can access the service free of charge.

This initiative is part of UNHCR’s broader mission to bolster public healthcare services in regions hosting refugees. The donation was made possible through funding from Global Affairs Canada, recognizing Pakistan’s continued support for displaced populations.

The management at IKD expressed gratitude for the contribution, noting that the new machine will help them fulfill their mission of providing accessible and high-quality kidney care to the community.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi claims 'new PPP' emerging under Zardari-led leadership
Staff Report
Staff Report

