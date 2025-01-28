NATIONAL

Aliya Hamza Malik appointed as PTI’s Chief Organizer for Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially appointed Aliya Hamza Malik as the party’s Chief Organizer for Punjab, according to a notification signed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The decision, reportedly made on the instructions of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan, entrusts Hamza with the task of restructuring the party’s organizational framework in Punjab and Lahore. She has also been tasked with preparations for PTI’s scheduled protest on February 8.

Party insiders revealed that the leadership aims to strengthen political mobilization in Punjab while fostering alliances across Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a recent address, Imran Khan emphasized the importance of on-ground engagement, warning that ticket allocations for the next elections would prioritize leaders visible and actively working with party members.

“I’m closely observing everyone’s performance. Only those who stand by the workers will secure party tickets,” Khan stated.

Additionally, PTI leadership has been directed to consult with opposition parties, including the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), to nominate a consensus candidate for the position of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

