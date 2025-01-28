NATIONAL

In letter to Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Sindh VP demands convening CEC meeting

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Chapter Central Vice President Syed Shah Muhammad Shah on Tuesday wrote a letter to party President Mian Nawaz Sharif, demanding immediate meeting of the Central Executive Council (CEC) to address national issues.

According to media reports, the letter criticises the party’s prolonged failure to convene any meeting since Nawaz Sharif’s election as president, highlights growing public discontent over the construction of six canals on the Indus River.

Syed Shah, a resident of UC Bhanot in Matiari District, expressed frustration over the party’s absence in governance, stating, “Governments run under the party, but unfortunately, the party is nowhere to be seen here.”

He also lamented the loss of key allies of the PML-N in the federal government, like Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Mir Hasil Bizenjo, and Akhtar Mengal.

Syed Shah also highlighted the growing religious intolerance due to what he termed as an “irresponsible government in KP,” referencing the recent Parachinar incident.

Emphasizing the urgency of addressing Sindh’s concerns, Shah stressed that public anxiety over the Indus canals could escalate, adding, “If we remain indifferent to such issues, history will place us among criminals.”

He urged PML-N to play its role in safeguarding Pakistan’s federation and formally called on Nawaz Sharif to convene a CEC meeting to address these critical challenges.

