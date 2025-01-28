Govt, not PTI, responsible for ‘ruining’ dialogue process: Sh Waqas

Blasts mandate thieves for inflated gas bills amid worsening economic hardship

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lambasted the government for ‘ruining’ the dialogue process, asserting the party had opted for the process with good intentions and great sincerity to sail the country out of stormy waters.

PTI Central Information Secretary (CIS) Sheikh Waqas Akram lashed out at the mandate thief government for blaming PTI for derailing the negotiation process. He recalled that PTI presented its two most justifiable and reasonable demands in writing before the government’s committee but the later failed to reciprocate in the same fashion.

Waqas categorically stated that unlawfully incarcerated PTI founding Chairman Imran Khan had formed an empowered committee to engage in talks with the illegitimate government in the greatest national interest and to navigate the country out of its current untold crises.

He emphasized that despite the government’s illegitimate seizure of power, PTI was willing to engage in talks. However, PTI CIS noted that the government lacked both the interest in making the dialogue meaningful and the authority to accept PTI’s demands.

Waqas stated that the government intentionally sabotaged the dialogue process by re-launching shameful figure Khawar Maneka to challenge the most absurd Iddat case decision, saying the nation knew who was pulling his strings.

PTI CIS asserted that the government’s ill intentions to undermine the negotiation process were evident in the Punjab police’s illegal raid on the home and seminary of Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the spokesperson for PTI’s negotiating committee to arrest him.

However, he said that despite all these shameful acts and relentless oppression and suppression, PTI attended all the previous three rounds, wherein the party presented its two most justifiable and reasonable demands i.e., setting up empowered and high level judicial commission to probe May 9 false flag operation and Islamabad massacre and releasing all political prisoners including PTI founder.

PTI CIS stated that the mandate stolen government did not accept the demands in the stipulated time; therefore it was an exercise in futility to join the fourth rounds, since it was clear that the government’s representatives lacked the authority to make meaningful offers.

Waqas recalled that PTI leadership offered to reconsider their decision if the government committee arranged a meeting with Imran Khan before January 28, 2025.

PTI CIS noted that the government’s powerlessness was evident in its inability to even arrange a meeting between PTI’s committee and Imran Khan, adding that it’s futile to expect the form 47 government to establish a judicial commission or release political prisoners.

PTI CIS emphasized that the puppet government should refrain from blaming PTI for derailing the dialogue process. Instead, he stated that if the government genuinely desired result-oriented talks, it still held the key to reviving the dialogue by announcing a powerful judicial commission comprising senior most Supreme Court judges and releasing all unlawfully detained political prisoners, including PTI’s founder, forthwith.

He maintained that the puppet government would not accept PTI’s demands, as they were the primary beneficiaries of the May 9 false flag operation, and their interests were deeply entrenched in maintaining the status quo.

PTI CIS vowed that the nation would no longer tolerate the power grabbers’ unjust rule, and their days in power were numbered, as the people would soon hold them accountable, marking the end of their illegitimate reign.

Waqas strongly criticized the government’s approval of a substantial pay raise for parliamentarians, arguing that this move was a blatant attempt to shield lawmakers from the effects of inflation while leaving the impoverished and inflation-burdened masses to suffer. He said that the government’s decision to significantly hike MPs’ salaries was seen as a callous disregard for the struggling ordinary citizens, who continued to bear the brunt of economic hardship.

Waqas pointed out that the government’s plan to raise MPs’ salaries by 200% is a clear indication that even parliamentarians are feeling the pinch of the government’s poor economic policies. He criticized the government for issuing daily statements promising to reduce prices, while in reality, people were receiving inflated gas bills, exacerbating their hardships and adding to their misery. PTI CIS demanded that the government should reduce the gas prices as it made life of the rank and files a hell.