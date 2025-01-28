Nationwide protests erupt after Senate passes controversial PECA amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s recent approval of controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 triggered a wave of protests across the country on Monday, with journalists, political parties, and digital rights activists uniting against what they see as an attack on press freedom and free expression.

The amended law, which introduces new penalties for spreading “fake news” online, has drawn sharp criticism for its potential misuse to stifle dissent and control the narrative.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 introduces Section 26(A), which criminalizes the intentional dissemination of false information that could incite fear, panic, or unrest. Offenders could face imprisonment of up to three years, fines of up to Rs. 2 million, or both. The bill, which passed in both the National Assembly and the Senate, now awaits the president’s assent to become law.

Following the Senate’s approval, protests erupted in cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Faisalabad, and Bahawalnagar. Journalists, under the banner of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), held rallies demanding the withdrawal of the amendments.

Protesters carried banners reading “Black law unacceptable” and “PECA Act not accepted.” Many demonstrators wore handcuffs and wrapped chains around their hands to symbolize what they see as the legislation’s potential to imprison voices of dissent.

In Islamabad, PFUJ President Afzal Butt called on President Asif Ali Zardari to meet with the union’s Joint Action Committee (JAC) to hear their concerns. Speaking at a protest, Butt accused the government of betraying journalists by bypassing consultations and warned of prolonged protests if the law is enacted. “This law is a threat to freedom of expression and the constitutional rights of the people,” he said.

The PFUJ has vowed to escalate its protests, with plans to hold demonstrations daily. Butt drew parallels to the lawyers’ movement of 2007, saying the journalist fraternity is prepared for a long struggle to protect their rights.

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the government of using the amendments to target political adversaries. PTI Senator Shibli Faraz described the law as oppressive and politically motivated.

“Laws are meant to protect people, not to suppress them,” he stated during the Senate session. Faraz also criticized the rushed legislative process, accusing the government of undermining parliamentary principles to push through controversial changes.

Meanwhile, journalists and digital rights activists have raised alarms over the bill’s potential impact on independent reporting. Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, speaking at a protest in Karachi, said the amendments are not about addressing fake news but controlling the dissemination of legitimate news critical of the government or state institutions. “This is a direct attack on the public’s right to know,” Abbas said.

The PFUJ has also criticized the lack of consultation with journalists before introducing the amendments. Senior journalist Asif Bashir Chaudhry described the move as a betrayal, saying, “We wanted a law to address misinformation, but this is not the way to do it. This legislation is being used as a weapon of fear and coercion.”

The bill’s most controversial feature is Section 26(A), which penalizes the intentional dissemination of false information. The amendment also proposes the dissolution of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing, replacing it with a new National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). This agency will oversee investigations into social media offenses.

Additionally, the bill establishes the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA) to regulate online content. The SMPRA will have broad powers, including blocking content deemed unlawful or against the “ideology of Pakistan.” Content targeting members of the judiciary, armed forces, or government institutions may also be removed.

The amendments further propose the creation of a Social Media Complaint Council, which will handle grievances against social media platforms. The federal government will set up a Social Media Protection Tribunal to enforce the amended law.

Critics have expressed concern that these measures could be used to suppress dissent and silence voices critical of the government. “The law is written in the name of public interest, but its real intent is to consolidate power and control narratives,” said Nighat Dad, founder of the Digital Rights Foundation.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a coalition partner in the government, has faced sharp criticism for supporting the amendments despite previously opposing similar measures. PPP Senator Sherry Rehman admitted the legislative process was rushed and said further amendments might be introduced to address journalists’ concerns. “This law was flawed from the beginning,” Rehman said. “We should have consulted all stakeholders before passing it.”

Rehman’s comments were echoed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who suggested that revisions to the law could be brought in future parliamentary sessions. However, critics argue that these assurances do little to address the immediate concerns surrounding the law’s enactment.

Pakistan ranks 152 out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index, highlighting the precarious state of media freedoms in the country. Digital rights activists have warned that the PECA amendments, along with other legislation such as the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, will worsen the situation.

The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, passed alongside the PECA amendments, aims to digitize governance and create a central digital identity for citizens. While the government argues that this will modernize the country, critics, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns about intrusive surveillance and the lack of human rights safeguards.

“Pakistan is moving toward a digital surveillance state,” said a representative from Amnesty. “The PECA amendments and the Digital Nation Bill are part of a broader trend of restrictive laws that stifle dissent and suppress free expression.”

The protests against the PECA amendments have gained momentum across the country. In Karachi, members of the Karachi Union of Journalists held placards with slogans such as “Black law not accepted.” Similar scenes were witnessed in Faisalabad, where protesters staged demonstrations with banners and symbolic handcuffs.

In Multan, a protest led by the Multan Union of Journalists drew support from human rights organizations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). HRCP members Faisal Tangwani and Lubna Nadeem joined the rally, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the amendments.

At a protest in Lahore, PFUJ Secretary General Arshad Ansari warned the government of severe consequences if it continues to suppress journalists. “We are the ones who make you politicians,” he said. “When you attack the media, you attack the foundation of democracy.”

The PFUJ has hinted at legal challenges to the PECA amendments, expressing hope that the judiciary will intervene to uphold constitutional freedoms. Journalists have also pledged to escalate protests, with plans for nationwide rallies and potential boycotts of government events.

As protests intensify, the focus shifts to President Zardari, whose decision on the bill will determine whether the amendments are enacted or sent back for further review. Until then, the country remains divided, with journalists and civil society groups vowing to continue their fight for press freedom and fundamental rights.

The passage of the PECA amendments has ignited a fierce battle over press freedom and government accountability in Pakistan. While the government defends the amendments as necessary to combat misinformation, critics see them as a tool for censorship and repression.

With protests spreading and opposition mounting, the fate of the PECA amendments remains uncertain. For now, the legislation has not only drawn domestic backlash but also put Pakistan’s commitment to democratic principles under international scrutiny.