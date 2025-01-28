Alec Baldwin Breaks Down Discussing ‘Rust’ Shooting In Trailer For New Reality Show

The first trailer for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s upcoming TLC reality show offers an emotional glimpse into the couple’s life as they navigate family and tragedy. While the teaser begins with lighthearted moments of the couple joking about their “wild family” of seven children and multiple pets, it soon takes a somber turn as they address the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set in 2021.

“A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy,” Hilaria, 41, says in the trailer, referring to Hutchins’ young child. “This is never something to forget, and we are trying to parent through it.” The clip shows Alec, 66, covering his face as he breaks down in tears.

“Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids,” the 30 Rock actor tells his wife in an emotional moment. Scenes of the couple parenting their children — Carmen, 11; Rafael, 9; Leonardo, 8; Romeo, 6; Eduardo, 4; María, 3; and Ilaria, 2 — are interspersed with footage of what appears to be therapy sessions.

Hilaria acknowledges the challenges they’ve faced, saying, “We’ve had bad moments,” but adds, “We’ve found our foundation. We’re solid, and we’re here together.” The couple, who married in 2012, have been navigating the fallout from the Rust tragedy for years.

Alec was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 for the accidental shooting of Hutchins, 42, but the charges were dismissed, refiled, and ultimately dropped mid-trial in 2024. In past interviews, Alec has expressed deep remorse, telling ABC News, “I would go to any lengths to undo what happened,” while making it clear that he did not want to come across as a victim.

The TLC series, first announced in June 2024, will document the couple’s life raising their large family. Alec hinted at the project in November 2023 on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, explaining that pitching the reality show allowed him to “work from home.”

The trailer underscores the mix of joy and pain in the Baldwins’ journey, offering viewers a raw look at their efforts to heal while embracing the chaos of family life. The series is set to premiere later this year.