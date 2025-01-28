Carey Mulligan Promises ‘Exciting’ New Storyline for Netflix’s Beef Season 2

Carey Mulligan has revealed that Beef season 2 will feature a “completely new” storyline, marking a departure from the Emmy-winning first season. Speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27, the 39-year-old actress shared that filming for the Netflix comedy-drama series has officially begun.

“Almost everything [is different],” the Promising Young Woman star teased, while praising creator Lee Sung Jin’s brilliance. “It’s a completely new story, and if I say anything else, then a laser beam will appear on my head,” she joked, adding that the new season is “very exciting.”

The upcoming season features an impressive cast including Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Minari’s Youn Yuh-jung, and Parasite’s Song Kang-Ho. According to the official synopsis, Beef season 2 will explore a young couple navigating the fallout of a fight between their boss and his wife, which sets off a series of coercive and strategic moves within an elite country club dominated by a Korean billionaire owner.

Charles Melton, who also stars in the season, expressed his excitement for the new material in an interview with VMAN. “It’s some of the best stuff I’ve ever read… I’m very excited,” he shared.

Creator Lee Sung Jin hinted at the possibilities for Beef season 2 in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter following the show’s Emmy wins. “I think Beef, just by its title, will always have [conflict] simmering underneath,” he explained, adding that he has been “constantly writing stuff down” to craft fresh layers for the next chapter.

The first season of Beef was a massive critical success, earning eight Emmy wins, including awards for its leading stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, as well as honors for Jin in writing, directing, and producing. The series also dominated the 2023-2024 awards circuit, winning four Critics Choice Awards, three Golden Globes, and multiple other accolades, solidifying its place as one of the most celebrated anthology series in recent years.

With its dynamic new cast and storyline, Beef season 2 is shaping up to be another compelling chapter in the series’ evolution.