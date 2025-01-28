Rahul Gandhi slams Indian media for ignoring common people’s issues

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and Lok Sabha opposition head Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indian media for neglecting the pressing concerns of common citizens and farmers across India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking at an event in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Gandhi accused the media of being controlled by large business groups, resulting in “zero focus on real issues.”

Gandhi highlighted the challenges faced by farmers and unemployed youth, arguing that these topics are frequently overshadowed by political narratives serving corporate interests.

“The media has become biased, catering to the needs of business conglomerates while ignoring the struggles of ordinary Indians,” he said.

This is not the first time Gandhi has criticized the media’s approach. Over the years, he has consistently called out its alleged lack of objectivity and failure to prioritize issues that matter to the general public.

The Congress leader urged the media to uphold its role as the “fourth pillar of democracy” and focus on addressing the challenges faced by the country’s marginalized and underrepresented communities.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJP-influenced media diverts attention from genuine issues facing the Indian people by sensationalizing narratives around Pakistan, Indian Muslims, and Muslim worship places.

The media exploits communal and nationalist sentiments to create distractions, instead of addressing critical challenges such as unemployment, rising inequality, and the agrarian crisis.