Investigation into Jeju Air crash reveals bird feathers found in engines

SEOUL: Investigators have found evidence of a bird strike in the crash of a Jeju Air passenger plane in South Korea in December, which resulted in 179 fatalities.

Feathers and blood stains discovered on both engines of the Boeing 737-800 were identified as coming from a Baikal teal, a type of migratory duck, according to a preliminary investigation report released on Monday.

The investigation will now focus on the bird strike’s role and the impact of a concrete structure at the end of the runway, into which the plane crashed.

The engines of the aircraft will be disassembled for further analysis, and the concrete structure will undergo additional examination.

The Jeju Air flight took off from Bangkok on December 29, bound for Muan International Airport. At 08:57 local time, two minutes after contacting the airport, the control tower advised the crew of “bird activity.” The pilot reported a bird strike at 08:59 and issued a mayday signal.

The plane then requested permission to land from the opposite direction. During the attempt, it belly-landed without its landing gear and overran the runway, crashing into the concrete structure and exploding.

Flight data and cockpit voice recorders stopped recording about four minutes before the crash. Experts have questioned the presence of the concrete barriers, which house a navigation system known as a localizer, suggesting that their absence might have reduced the severity of the crash.

The South Korean transport ministry announced that it will replace the concrete barriers at seven airports and modify runway safety areas following a review.

The preliminary report has been submitted to the United Nations’ aviation agency, as well as to authorities in the United States, France, and Thailand.