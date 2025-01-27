CM Maryam Nawaz welcomes China’s BGI group to invest in rice, corn cultivation in Punjab

— CM Punjab meets WB VP Martin Raiser

LAHORE: The Chinese company BGI Group has offered a pilot project for rice and corn cultivation in Punjab along with planting GMO cotton to yield more production. It will also collaborate for cancer treatment and genetic testing in Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Chinese BGI Group Chairman Wang Jian. The meeting discussed progress being made on the MoU during CM Punjab’s visit to China for cancer treatment and advanced genetic research.

The Chinese delegation offered a pilot project for rice and corn cultivation in the desert area of Bahawalpur. The Chief Minister welcomed the Chinese group’s offer and appointed Provincial Agriculture Minister as a ‘Focal Person’ in this regard.

It was agreed to cultivate GMO cotton with the cooperation of Chinese institution to increase cotton production by 15 percent. On the offer of complete collaboration by the Chinese BGI Group with regard to cancer treatment and genetic testing in Punjab, CM Punjab sought a workable plan from Secretary Health in this regard.

The CM said, “Collaboration between BGI Group and the Punjab government will prove to be a game changer in the health sector. The Punjab government strives to establish region’s most advanced genetic testing laboratory in the province. Modern genetic technology for cancer diagnosis and treatment will be used in Punjab.

She added, “The Chinese BGI Group will play a revolutionary role in cancer diagnosis and treatment by extending its due cooperation. A state-of-the-art government hospital will also be established for cancer diagnosis and treatment in Punjab. The Punjab government is determined to complete development projects in the health sector swiftly.”

BGI Group Chairman Wang Jian appreciated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s performance in the health sector and reiterated that Pakistan especially Punjab will be provided assistance to gain a prominent place in the field of latest medical research at the global level.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a high-level delegation led by the World Bank Regional Vice President Martin Raiser. WB VP Martin Raiser declared Punjab a ‘Regional Champion’ for taking effective measures with regard to environmental improvement.

It was agreed in the meeting to undertake joint measures for poverty alleviation, making further improvements in the IT, infrastructure sectors, resolving environmental problems and social development.

Matters pertaining to accelerating the pace of ongoing World Bank projects in Punjab along with launching new projects were also discussed. WB VP for South Asia Martin Raiser appreciated CM Punjab’s public welfare projects. He added that Punjab’s projects are in conformity with the World Bank’s ‘country partnership’.

The delegation offered their complete cooperation for environmental improvement along with improving sanitation system in the province. The World Bank delegation declared the initiative to merge the Population Welfare Department with the Health Department as appreciable. WB VP Martin Raiser hoped that the merger of Population Welfare Department with the Health Department will provide better services to the people.

The Chief Minister appreciated the World Bank’s collaboration for the uplift and prosperity of Punjab. She said, “We seek further assistance by the World Bank in education, health, tourism, and environment projects. Special training programs have been introduced to enable the youth in Punjab to link with the global IT market. Punjab Clean Air Program is being launched with the support of the World Bank.”

She added, “Electric buses, rickshaws, and bikes will be introduced under the Punjab Clean Air Program. Vehicle Inspection Stations are being established with the support of the World Bank. Eliminating environmental pollution is a matter of survival and support of the World Bank being provided is valuable in this regard. We will continue to collaborate with the World Bank to accelerate the journey of development.”

WB VP Martin Raiser said, “The World Bank wants to further strengthen its partnership with Pakistan, especially Punjab. The Punjab government has taken exemplary steps in education, IT along with coping up with hazards of climate change in the province.”