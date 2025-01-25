Kate Middleton Make Major Move To End Prince William Feud With Harry And Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made an unannounced visit to the Pasadena Convention Center to support Californians displaced by devastating wildfires. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex served meals, donated toys from their children Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, and met with victims and rescue workers. Though their Montecito mansion was spared, the tragedy reportedly brought unexpected support from Harry’s estranged royal relatives, including King Charles III, Prince William, and Princess Kate.

An insider revealed that Princess Kate reached out to Harry and Meghan on behalf of herself and William, a gesture that deeply touched the Sussexes. “It’s no secret Harry has been putting out feelers to end the rift, and Kate’s gesture meant a lot to them,” the source explained. Kate, now in remission from cancer, has been advocating for reconciliation, saying life is too short to hold grudges.

The royal rift dates back five years when Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, citing mistreatment from the royal family. Tensions worsened following Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, which aired grievances about his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. However, Harry’s upcoming return to the U.K. for his legal battle against News Group Newspapers presents a potential opportunity for healing.

Insiders suggest that if Harry’s trip to the U.K. goes well, the Waleses and Sussexes could meet on U.S. soil later this year. William and Kate are planning to launch their Royal Foundation charity stateside, and Kate reportedly sees the project as a way to rebuild bridges. “Kate believes their shared charitable efforts can help them reconnect,” said the insider.

While reconciliation won’t be easy given the emotional history, there is hope that the feuding couples are ready to move forward. “The days of the two couples clashing seem to be over, or at least people are hopeful that’s the case,” the insider added.