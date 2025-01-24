Amid uncertainty, NA speaker convenes PTI-govt negotiation committees on 28th

Barrister Gohar says can rethink decision if judicial commission constituted to probe May 9 and November 26 events

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has convened a meeting of the government and Opposition’s negotiation committees, with Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday said that they did not halt the negotiations, asking the PTI to return to the talks on January 28.

According to a notification released by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, the NA speaker has convened the in-camera meeting of both the committees on January 28 (Tuesday) at Parliament House’s Committee Room 5 at 11:45 am.

This is going to be the fourth round of talks between the two sides.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday, Irfan Siddiqui maintained “No ifs and buts, the PTI should come to the table on January 28.”

He said whom should the government talks as the PTI had called off the talks. “Should we talk to the walls in meeting? A man from Adiala Jail abruptly announced that the PTI was not interested in the dialogue process,” he added.

Irfan Siddiqui said the government negotiation committee was still unaware of the latest situation because as on the other side only one man controls the entire negotiations process who lacks moral values.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told the newsmen on Friday said the decision to call off the talks can be revisited if the government constitutes a judicial commission to probe May 9 and November 26 events.

Gohar said that the PTI had called off the talks with the government but despite passage of seven days the government has failed to announce forming of the judicial commission.

He said that the PTI had participated in the negotiations with open mind and put forward their two demands for consideration.

Barrister Gohar informed that the PTI will take part in in joint session of the Parliament and will hold protest against laws which will be adopted by the House.