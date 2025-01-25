PM Shehbaz to head Special Task Force formed to combat human trafficking

Expresses satisfaction over current trajectory of Pakistan- Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a Special Task Force with himself as head to combat human trafficking syndicates operating in the country.

Chairing a review meeting regarding steps to curb human trafficking in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz vowed to bring the perpetrators involved in human trafficking to justice.

The prime minister urged all relevant ministries, including the foreign ministry, to actively participate in identifying people traffickers in order to expedite the pace of arrests of those involved in the crime.

PM Shehbaz said how terribly pained he and the rest of the country were by the tragic deaths of Pakistanis in an illegal immigration boat.

PM Shehbaz was briefed at the discussion on the organizations responsible for the deaths of Pakistanis in the illegal immigrant boat event, the arrests made by Pakistani authorities, the FIRs that were filed, and the next steps.

The meeting was informed that six organized human trafficking groups had been identified, 12 FIRs filed, 25 individuals identified, three key suspects arrested, and the names of 16 individuals had been added to the passport control list.

The meeting was also briefed on the seizure of vehicles, bank accounts, and assets.

The meeting was also updated on the actions taken against suspected FIA personnel and officers. Besides it was also informed about the report from the overseas investigative committee.

The prime minister instructed to identify the human trafficking groups and exemplary punishment should be given to them.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Azam Nazir Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.

Azerbaijani Defence Industry Minister calls on PM

Minister of Defence Industry of Republic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Mustafayev called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their shared commitment to strengthen and diversify relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of their bilateral cooperation, in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade, energy, investment and defence sectors.

Minister for Defence Industry thanked the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality extended by Pakistan to him and his delegation.

Vugar Mustafayev is visiting Pakistan to Co-Chair the 8th Session of Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, being held on 23-24 January 2025 in Islamabad.