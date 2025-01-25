Pakistan to actively pursue Malik Riaz’s extradition from UAE: Kh Asif

Calls for a national-level investigation into Bahria Town projects and Malik Riaz’s assets

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif said on Friday that Pakistan would actively pursue the extradition of property tycoon Malik Riaz, a co-accused in the £ 190 million graft case, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying the matter will be discussed at the government level.

Addressing a presser here in Islamabad, the defence czar he said, “The state will take action against Malik Riaz and efforts will be made for his extradition as per extradition treaty with the UAE.”

The minister said that he was the first to highlight the case of the £190 million, questioning how the money recovered by the UK National Crime Agency could be used to pay the fine imposed by the court on Malik Riaz.

He also asserted that “Al-Qadir Trust is not a university,” implying concerns over its legitimacy and operations.

The minister highlighted that for the first time, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued a chargesheet against Malik Riaz. He assured that during the current regime, no undue relief would be extended to him.

Kh Asif accused Malik Riaz of investing in individuals allegedly involved in terrorism in Pakistan. “There was a time when Malik Riaz claimed he would never conduct business outside Pakistan, but now he is actively operating in the UAE,” he added.

He also alleged that Bahria Town, under Malik Riaz’s leadership, had engaged in illegal land acquisitions and lacked transparency in its dealings.

The minister said that no one should expect relief due to changing circumstances, emphasizing that the state had finally acted against Malik Riaz after 25 years.

Kh Asif called for a national-level investigation into Bahria Town projects and Malik Riaz’s assets. He warned Pakistani investors in Bahria Town’s international ventures of the potential risks involved, asserting that their funds could be jeopardized.

“The era when Malik Riaz was untouchable is over,” he said, adding that accountability was now unavoidable.

The minister also criticized the media, accusing some outlets of compromising their integrity and failing to address public issues. “Malik Riaz, a name once untouchable by the media, is now being held accountable,” he said.

He accused the media of being complicit in Riaz’s alleged crimes, pointing to conversations among TV anchors as evidence of corruption in journalism, politics, and the judiciary.

“For over 30 years, this system thrived with Malik Riaz acquiring lands across Pakistan and securing approvals for his societies. These deals implicated many influential individuals,” he said.

He alleged that Bahria Town’s nationwide transactions involved illegal encroachments on lands belonging to orphans, widows, and the poor.

Recounting a 1997 incident, Khawaja Asif said he had questioned how Malik Riaz used the “Bahria” name without benefiting the Pakistan Navy. At the time, a naval chief discouraged him from pursuing the matter, and he received no satisfactory response.

The minister further criticized selective censorship in the media, claiming that statements against Malik Riaz were often excluded from TV programs.

He stressed that true democracy could not prevail as long as double standards persisted in journalism, politics, and the judiciary.

Responding to a question, Khawaja Asif emphasized the need to investigate how one individual could engage in organized illegal activities for 25 years without opposition. “Why was everyone silent?” he asked, pointing to self-censorship within the media and institutions as a barrier to justice and transparency.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to supporting journalists and ensuring accountability for those who had evaded it for decades.