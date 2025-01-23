The recent suspension of the transplant programme at a private hospital in the federal capital for non-compliance with the mandatory formation of an evaluation committee is a critical step towards curbing exploitative practices.

However, the critical initiative needs to be expanded as well as strengthened across the country to effectively address the entrenched and pervasive issue of illegal organ trade. In fact, a centralised database should be developed to verify every donor-recipient relationship and medical documentation.

Apart from this, the successful cornea donation programme with Sri Lanka demonstrates that cultural barriers can be overcome. Promoting deceased organ donation, with the support of religious scholars can provide an ethical as well as sustainable alternative to such illegal practices. Addressing the root causes of organ trafficking requires reducing the economic desperation among the masses that drives many to sell their organs. Moreover, expanding access to affordable dialysis and transplantation services is also an imperative.

A nationwide, multi-faceted approach is essential to stem the scourge of illegal organ trade and protect the rights and dignity of all Pakistanis.

The authorities concerned must ensure that the regulation of organ transplantation is not confined to isolated cases, but becomes part of standard practice.

MAJID BURFAT

KARACHI