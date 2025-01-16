Diddy proven innocent, claims legal team in bombshell filing

Sean “Diddy” Combs says the “freak-off” tapes prove his innocence.

According to Page Six, the hip hop mogul’s legal team claims the videos show nothing but consensual moments between adults, countering allegations of abuse and coercion brought by his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura in her bombshell sexual assault lawsuit filed in November 2023.

In fact, Combs’ team is so confident about the nature of these tapes that they want to show them to the public in his upcoming trial.

In a motion filed Tuesday in New York federal court, Combs’ attorneys argued, “These videos… confirm Mr. Combs’ innocence and… their full exculpatory value cannot be investigated and used unless they are electronically produced.”

According to the defense, the nine tapes show “private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship” which ultimately ended in 2018 after almost a decade.

The team insists the footage proves Ventura “not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself.” They deny claims that the videos were kept as “collateral,” stating they were found on Ventura’s own device, not Combs’.

Furthermore, they argue the tapes reveal no coercion, no violence, and no illegal activity, painting Ventura as “happy, dominant, and completely in control.”

Combs’ lawyers accuse prosecutors of perpetuating sexist stereotypes that “the government is here to protect women who cannot be trusted to make their own decisions about sex and are not capable of consenting to sex…”

The defense has asked for full access to the tapes, claiming it’s essential for a fair trial. Combs’ legal team believes these recordings will prove there was “no evidence” of manipulation, violence, or anything criminal, despite Ventura’s serious allegations.