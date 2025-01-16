David Beckham promises LA ‘will rise again’ after devastating wildfire

David Beckham has recently shared an optimistic message for Los Angeles, promising that the city will “come back stronger” again after the devastating wildfires that swept through the area.

The 49-year-old former football star, who got married to Spice Girl Victoria Beckham back in 1999 in a lavish ceremony, has reassured his fans and the people who are suffering from the life-threating incident in LA.

During his recent interview with The Today Show, David shared: “Thankfully [Brooklyn] is safe, and his wife is safe. But it’s devastating, we have a big heart that is still in Los Angeles and obviously, to see everything that’s going on there, we just send our love and thoughts to everyone who is affected by what’s going on.”

“I’ve always said that America is the land of opportunity, and LA has incredible opportunities and the spirit that they have there, they’ll come back stronger but it’s gonna take time,” he added.

“We send our love and thoughts to everyone affected by this devastating situation.”

The former Manchester United star appeared in the hit Netflix documentary Beckham, giving fans a glimpse into his life and career.

Meanwhile, his wife, Victoria, is currently working on her own Netflix project, which will trace her journey from dreaming of musical theater to becoming a Spice Girl and to become a successful fashion designer.