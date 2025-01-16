All economic indicators moving in right direction: Maryam Nawaz

Interest-free loans worth Rs0.5 to Rs1m will be provided to the youth under the scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default through his tireless efforts and all the economic indicators are moving in the right direction and stock market has also made several records in recent months.

Addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Asaan Karobar Finance’ and ‘Asaan Business Card’ in Lahore on Thursday, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that “I regularly study the development model of the world. No country can progress without industrialization.”

She said that 30 million interest-free loan would be given to start new business to the people of Punjab under the scheme, adding that the scheme has been designed for the youth and it has lot of potential.

The chief minister said that the government has made business quite easy for the people of Punjab.

“It is a great opportunity for domestic investment in Punjab. Start your business and play the key role in country’s economy,” said Maryam Nawaz.

The Punjab CM said that re-payment under the scheme will also be made in the mode of easiest installments, adding that loans worth Rs0.5 to Rs1 million will be given through the Asaan Karobar Card. Those who wish to benefit from these schemes can apply online today. Further information about the schemes can be obtained through helpline 1786.”

She added, “The Punjab government has launched revolutionary schemes to promote small and medium enterprise businesses in the province. These schemes hold the potential to change the destiny of Punjab province and Pakistan. Small and medium enterprise businesses are the mainstay of the economy. CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card are the first and unique schemes of the Punjab government. Earlier, it was not easy to launch a business, now have made it easier through these schemes. Land will also be provided at very subsidized rates to start a small business.”

She said, “This is the first program in the history of the province under which a loan up to Rs30 million is being given on 100 percent interest-free basis. There is no need to immediately get any NOC, license or map passed to obtain a loan. Get a loan today and start your business tomorrow. These interest-free loans will be given through the Bank of Punjab.”

CM Punjab added, “In order to enhance country’s exports, more incentives will be given to set up industries in export processing zones. Solar systems worth Rs5 million will also be given free of cost to those who aspire to establish industries in the export processing zones. These schemes will pave a new path for SMEs, whose destination will lead to prosperous Punjab. The young entrepreneurs will be able to take advantage of these schemes and expand their businesses so that they can play their proactive role in the economic development. These interest-free loan schemes of the government will give a new dimension towards economic development. Before the PML-N government came into power, the country’s economy was dwindling and the danger of Pakistan going to default was imminent.”

She said, “Pakistan came out of these dangers due to hard work of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the tenure of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the economic growth rate was around 5.7. Load shedding and terrorism had almost been eradicated. The country was economically stable but unfortunately, it faced disaster during the last 4 years of previous government rule.”

She added, “We need to undertake collective efforts so as to deliver the benefits of these measures to the people. Developed countries have embarked on a journey of development only by expediting the process of industrialization. We also need to accelerate the process of industrialization. Punjab is rich in mineral wealth but unfortunately, complete benefit of its treasures hidden in the earth is not being taken advantage of.”

She said, “The Punjab government is undertaking all possible steps to utilize its mineral wealth. Everyone should play his/her role in accelerating the process of industrialization in Punjab. In order to obtain interest-free loans, apply on these websites (akf.punjab.gov.pk) and (akc.punjab.gov.pk) and a special helpline 1786 has also been activated for your assistance.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, President Bank of Punjab Zafar Mahmood, presidents and secretaries of various chambers of commerce and industry attended the inauguration ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s Office. On this occasion, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation gave a detailed briefing about both these schemes.