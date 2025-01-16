Modi’s claims of improvement in IIOJK situation contrary to reality: Safi

ISLAMABAD: Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims about improvement in occupied Jammu and Kashmir situation are contrary to reality and based on lies.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi was talking to a delegation of Kashmiri refugees from Mirpur division at the office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad. Malik Muhammad Aslam led the delegation

He said that the presence of more than one million Indian forces equipped with modern weapons, deployed in occupied Kashmir, refutes Narendra Modi’s claims. He further said that thousands of acres of fertile land of Kashmiri farmers were being occupied due to the railway lines, roads and tunnels being built by India for military purposes in the occupied territory.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi said Narendra Modi is the murderer of thousands of Kashmiri youth and the Kashmiri people have nothing to do with his visit. He said that the Modi government had deprived the occupied territory of its special status and state identity on August 5, 2019. He said that the Modi government was imprisoning Kashmiris in jails for demanding freedom from Indian occupation, their rights and justice.

In the meeting, tributes were paid to the late Hurriyat leader Malik Abdul Majeed for his unparalleled sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement and prayers were offered for his eternal reward and higher ranks.

The delegation included Javed Minhas, Sardar Javed, Riyaz Jaral, Zafar Javed Jaral, Shakoor Mughal, Chaudhry Badar and Chaudhry Asif. Hurriyat leaders Pervez Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Mahmud Ahmed Saghar, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Shamim Shawl and Sheikh Abdul Mateen were also present in the meeting.

APHC-AJK leaders Qazi Imran, Khalid Shabbir, Imtiaz Butt, Abdul Rashid Butt and Saleem Malik in a joint statement in Islamabad said the baseless claims of the Indian Prime Minister and Defense Minister about the situation in occupied Kashmir are contrary to the ground situation in occupied Kashmir. They said India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiri people do not accept India’s illegal occupation at all.

Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali in a statement said India has turned occupied Kashmir into a slaughterhouse where the Indian terrorist army is massacring Kashmiris in fake encounters.

He said that the Indian army is committing the gravest war crimes and large-scale human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He said that the hands of Indian soldiers are stained with the blood of 1.2 million Kashmiris.