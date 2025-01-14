Sean Diddy’s world shaken as trafficking trial approaches

As musical mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs prepares for a major legal battle, his twins are making headlines for a very different reason.

The famous duo of sister was recently spotted on lavish shopping spree as they captured indulging in some high-end retail therapy.

While their father is facing life-threating charges of sex trafficking and exploiting young men and women during his wild parties, the two of them seem to be living it up, making the most of their luxury lifestyle.

D’Lila and Jessie Combs stepped out in matching outfits, rocking bold hot pink with their long-sleeve pantsuits paired with sleek black shoes.

Their long hair can be seen flowed down their shoulders, and they completed their chic look with black sunglasses.

Seemingly, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children are currently continuing with their lives as usual, even as their father’s hard days behind bars as he prepares for trial which is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

However, Sean “Diddy” Combe, who was got arrested in September 2024 over trafficking allegations, has repeatedly tried to secure the bail, but his requests have been denied sadly.