Meghan Markle’s bold move aims to silence critics

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has been postponed due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfire crisis.

Originally scheduled to premiere in January, the Duchess of Sussex has made the bold yet thoughtful decision to delay the highly anticipated launch until March 4.

This move aims to allow people to “focus on the needs” of those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

And, according to a source, Meghan is also keen to prove that she is more than just “Harry’s wife” with her new series.

The insider told OK! magazine: “Meghan feels this show will be the perfect revenge for all her doubters and haters. She is so confident and she can’t wait.”

Meghan’s upcoming lifestyle show has garnered significant attention, with its trailer amassing millions of views and being featured across major media outlets.

However, not all the buzz has been positive, as critics caution that this series might be Meghan’s final opportunity to make a lasting impression.