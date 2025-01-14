Entertainment

Expert reveals Princess Kate’s clever posing trick for picture perfect photos

By News Desk

The Princess of Wales never fails to captivate fans with her stunning photos.

But there’s a clever reason behind her flawless looks that always draw attention.

Royal expert Miranda Holder revealed on TikTok that Kate’s picture-perfect presence isn’t just natural—it’s enhanced by a simple yet effective posing trick.

According to the expert, this nifty technique ensures she always looks impeccable in photos.

Miranda said: “Have you ever wondered how Kate Middleton looks so stunning in her photographs? Well, the Duchess of Cambridge has had some media training.”

“She has simply been trained to always keep her chin parallel to the ground. She doesn’t tilt it down, she doesn’t tilt it up.”

The royal revelation has garnered over 700,000 views on TikTok, sparking excitement among fans eager to learn the regal secret.

