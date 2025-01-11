NATIONAL

Truck accident claims 12 lives in Karak

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR,PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 03: A view of the accident scene after a passenger van going from Lakki Marwat city to Peshawar, the provincial capital of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, collided head-on with a truck on the Indus Highway near the Kohat Tunnel toll plaza in Peshawar, Pakistan on February 3, 2023. At least 17 people, including women and children, were killed and two others injured in a road mishap (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARAK: At least 12 people were killed and 13 injured when a 22-wheeler lorry lost control and ploughed into multiple vehicles at Ambiri Kala Chowk on the Indus Highway in Karak, local authorities said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Karak confirmed that the crash occurred due to brake failure, Express News reported.

“Emergency responders are still pulling bodies and survivors from the wreckage, including a passenger bus crushed beneath the lorry,” he said, adding that hospitals in the area were on red alert.

Police fear the death toll could rise as rescue teams work to retrieve victims. A passenger coach remains pinned under the lorry, delaying efforts to assess the full scale of the tragedy.

The driver of the lorry, identified as Samiullah from Lakki Marwat district, was injured and is under arrest at a local hospital.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi took notice of the incident, instructing health authorities to provide urgent medical assistance to the injured. Kundi also directed Pakistan Red Crescent teams to intensify relief operations at the crash site.

In a statement, the governor urged locals to assist in relief efforts and donate blood to meet the rising demand.

Traffic on the main highway has been restored, according to police, though the crash site remains partially cordoned off.

