NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 5th April, 2025

By News Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
Epaper_25-4-5 ISB
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI calls Rs7 power relief after Rs30 hike a cruel joke

Sh Waqas slams govt’s ‘economic genius’, raise prices 100%, slash only 10% Says rift rumors are rivals' dream, not reality, saying only Imran...

Bilawal demands rollback of controversial canals project, pledges PPP support for public opposition

Karachi City govt, LEAs begin ‘forced repatriation’ of 16,138 Afghans

CM Gandapur says no Afghan refugee will be repatriated forcibly

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.