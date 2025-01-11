Jennifer Lopez Offers Support to Ben Affleck Amid Pacific Palisades Fire Evacuation

Jennifer Lopez has expressed concern for her ex-husband Ben Affleck after he was forced to evacuate his $20.5 million Pacific Palisades home due to the devastating wildfires sweeping Los Angeles. A source told Page Six that Lopez has been “worried and concerned” for Affleck’s wellbeing since learning of his evacuation.

The Mother star has reportedly been checking in on Affleck throughout the ordeal and offering her support. “She let him know she’s there for him and the kids,” the source said, referencing Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom Affleck shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Lopez even offered assistance, saying she’s ready to help “in any way she can.”

Lopez’s kind gesture comes just a week after she and Affleck finalized their divorce. According to the insider, she reached out immediately after hearing about the evacuation, saying she wanted to ensure Affleck and his family were safe.

While Affleck’s home remains under evacuation orders, the property has so far escaped damage. “Ben feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being,” a separate source shared.

Other celebrities have not been as fortunate, with stars like Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, and Jamie Lee Curtis among those who lost their homes in the fires. The blazes, fueled by high winds, have destroyed thousands of structures and forced mass evacuations across Los Angeles County.

Lopez’s concern for Affleck highlights the human side of this crisis, as communities come together to navigate one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in recent history.