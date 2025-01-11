Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Grabs Lunch With Fiancé Amid Chaotic LA Fires

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, was seen dining with her fiancé, Justin Long, amidst the ongoing wildfire chaos in Los Angeles. The couple was photographed enjoying lunch at Merci, a patisserie in Montecito, a quieter area in Santa Barbara County.

Both Jackson, 25, and Long, 42, opted for Earth-toned outfits during their outing. Jackson wore a cozy brown sweater, green cargo pants, brown boots, and a hat, while Long paired a brown shirt with blue shorts and sneakers, tying his hair in a high bun. The duo appeared relaxed as they shared an outdoor table, chatting and hugging before leaving the restaurant.

The pair announced their engagement in December, marking the occasion with a heartfelt post from Jackson. “Happy birthday my sweet blue,” she wrote, reflecting on their relationship. “I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with.”

Despite enjoying a moment of calm, Jackson has been closely following the wildfire crisis in Los Angeles County. Earlier today, she shared an Instagram reel from musician Butch Walker, who has lost two homes to California fires in the past. The video offered advice to those whose homes had been spared but were impacted by smoke and ash.

As the wildfires continue to burn across Southern California, affecting thousands of residents, Jackson and Long’s outing highlights the importance of finding small moments of peace amidst the ongoing devastation.