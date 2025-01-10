Punjab CM, Turkish minister agree to enhance cooperation in education sector

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that provincial government will take benefit from the education system of Turkiye, adding that government was take all out steps for the betterment of students.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was speaking after the inauguration of Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools & Colleges in Multan on Friday.

The Chief Minister lauded Maarif Foundation’s efforts for promotion of education and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Turkiye.

CM Maryam Nawaz lauded that Maarif Foundation has played a valuable role in promoting education in the region. On the occasion Maryam Nawaz also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his love for Pakistan.

She remembered the unwavering support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for further strengthening of relations between the two nations. Maryam Nawaz said Turkiye always stood side by side with Pakistan especially in promoting development and improvement in Punjab and the country.

CM Maryam welcomed all Turkish guests on the inauguration of Turk Maarif International School. She said the presence of the Minister of Education of Turkey is a sign of deep and lasting friendship between the two nations. She said Pakistan will take benefit from Turkish education system.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Dr. Yusuf Tekin, Minister of National Education of Türkiye; İrfan Neziroğlu, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan and Prof. Dr. Birol Akgün, President of the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also held a meeting with Turkish Education Minister Prof Yusuf Tekin, who conveyed her a message of good will from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said, “Turkiye offers cooperation for the improvement of education sector in Pakistan.”

Agreement has been signed to benefit from Turkiye’s experiences in curriculum innovation, math and other subjects. He also discussed issues related to further enhancing mutual cooperation in the education sector. Discussion was also held on introducing Turkiye’s quality education models in Punjab, besides exploring opportunities for promoting relations between educational institutions of the two countries.

The Turkish Minister invited Maryam Nawaz to visit Turkiye, which she accepted with thanks. She appreciated the educational services provided by the Turkish government in Punjab, and said, “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision of a modern Turkiye is commendable.”

She informed the Turkish Minister about the on-going reforms and projects in the education sector of Punjab, which he appreciated.

Prof Yusuf Tekin said, “We consider Pakistan our second home.” He added,” On the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will definitely do whatever is possible for our Pakistani brothers.” He flagged,” We are introducing the new generation of Turkiye to the thoughts of Iqbal, and are ready to support Punjab in the education sector.”

The project, implemented by the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) aimed at fostering long-lasting educational ties between Türkiye and Pakistan. With an investment of $6 million the campus is designed to meet modern academic standards and cater to the evolving needs of 21st-century learners.

The initiative highlights TMF’s dedication to empowering youth through quality education, fostering critical thinking, and preparing responsible global citizens equipped to excel in an increasingly competitive world. The national anthems of Pakistan and Turkey were played in the ceremony. A documentary film about Pak-Turk Maarif International School was also presented during the ceremony. Chief Minister Maryam visited various sections of Pak Turk School.

Earlier, Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Multan University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Multan. During her visit, the Chief Minister of Punjab laid the foundation stone of Maryam Nawaz Sharif Girls Hostel at Multan University of Science and Technology. The number of residential rooms in the girls’ hostel will be 119. The girls’ hostel will also have a mess hall, gymnasium, entertainment lounge and five offices.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inspected various departments of Multan University of Science and Technology. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited the modern Google classrooms and digital library at MUST University.