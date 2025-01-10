Investment coming

Quite appreciably , Pakistan is making determined efforts for strengthening and promoting bilateral relations with friendly countries , establishing contacts with more and more countries around the globe which have not been visited somehow for pretty long time and trying to make up for the time so lost in the shortest possible time by exploring the opportunities available in meeting s with top leadership and inviting them to come here , and invest in different sectors for mutual benefits.

In all fairness, Prime Minister muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is spearheading these efforts in a committed manner not only for further boosting ties with brotherly, friendly countries all over the world but also availing every opportunity coming his way to invite more and more countries for avail the vast opportunities available here for investment in different sectors .

Undoubtedly, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) , established sometime back by the PM and comprising civil and military leadership, was also making a commendable contribution for creating an investment friendly atmosphere by removing obstructions and irritants wherever noticed quickly .

United Arab Emirates (UAE) was among Pakistan’s most friendly countries among others. OM Shehbaz Sharif has visited UAE more than a couple of time and as such enjoys good friendly relations with its top leadership.

The visit of UAE president His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan not only helped in strengthening the existing bilateral relations between the two countries but also in enhancing cultural understanding and fostering mutual goodwill and people-to-people contacts

But latest meeting between the PM and UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan had taken place in Rahim Yar Khan in a free and frank manner and not anywhere in UAE itself . Frankness in their personal relations was quite visible as the UAE President drove the vehicle himself with the PM accompanying him and both exchanged views on matters of mutual interest in an informal and pleasant manner .

The UAE President highlighted the Emirate’s keen interest in collaboration with brotherly Pakistan in the mining, minerals and agriculture sectors, admired the manner in which Pakistan’s economy was being stabilized quite steadily ,under the right direction and economic vigour of the PM which was appreciably creating brighter prospects for enhancing the bilateral investment and collaboration.

On his part, the PM praised the UAE’s visionary leadership and its as a key partner in Pakistan’s development and investment and underscored his country’s readiness to further expand cooperation between the brotherly countries mainly in renewable energy, technology, trade , infrastructure and skill development among other sectors.

In their meeting the top UAE and Pakistani leaders shared their commitment for further deepening the economic , political , and cultural ties while exchanging views on a wide ranging issues including economic collaboration, climate change as well as the promotion of mutual interests on the global stage. On the whole, the UAE President ‘s visit was going to prove a welcome turning point in the bilateral relations of both the brotherly countries, and despite being somewhat short it was indeed a memorable step towards further strengthening the bilateral relations, trade and driving investment for revitalizing Pakistan’s economy in an appreciable positive manner. The UAE was a key investor in Pakistan and the UAE President has already made a most welcome commitment of making a huge investment of US $ 10 billion in various ways, thus greatly helping in steadying and stabilizing Pakistan’s economy.

The UAE President’s visit was being viewed by the business community here as offering an extraordinary opportunity for further enhancing the economic collaboration between the two countries and frequent contact between UAEand Pakistan’s top leaders can quite expectedly catalyze transformative developments in energy , technology and agriculture sectors.

Upcoming huge UAE investment can also help Pakistan’s energy sector by way of investing in the solar, wind power and hydropower projects .The UAE investors should also be offered the vast investment available in the fast developing Special Economic Zones in different parts of the country. Pakistanis are working in varying numbers in many countries around the globe and not only making positive contributions in different sectors of the respective countries but also greatly boosting their own motherland’s economy by sending huge home remittances to their families through proper channels and thus enhancing the precious foreign exchange reserves regularly.

The UAE itself is home to more than 1.6 million Pakistanis. and they can actively play a bridge between the two countries .

