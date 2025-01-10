Prince William Receives New Title After King Charles’ Big Decision For Throne

Prince William set an incredible example with his latest move amid his cancer-stricken father King Charles’ abdication plans.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales marked his beloved wife Princess Kate’s 43rd birthday with her black and white portrait and a heartfelt message.

On January 9, the official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales issued a statement, wishing a happy birthday to the future Queen.

In the heart-touching message, William publicly acknowledged her “incredible” wife Kate for showing “strength” throughout her cancer journey.

Now, analysing the portrait and birthday tribute, Arthur Edwards, The Sun’s photographer, “Prince Philip would not have issued a statement like this on the Queen’s birthday. Nor Charles for that matter.”

William received the title of “modern man” from the renowned royal photographer, who is set to rule Britons in the near future.

Arthur said, “But William’s words for Catherine show what a modern man he is. He praises her as ‘the most incredible wife and mother’ and it’s obvious their bond is stronger than ever…. William acknowledges Catherine has come through an awful year. He has been magnificent, shielding his wife.”

It is important to note William received praise for his modern royal role after In Touch reported that King Charles “is now bestowing more responsibility on [William] and by all accounts is acknowledging that his time to rule will be sooner, rather than later.”