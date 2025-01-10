Britney Spears’ Honest Revelations About Her Whereabouts Amid LA Wildfires

Britney Spears is another major celebrity who has been affected by Los Angeles wildfires.

On January 9, the Toxic hit-maker took to her Instagram and made shocking revelations about her whereabouts after she was forced to evacuate from her mansion due to LA frightening fires.

Britney posted a bizarre video of a doll’s feet which she believed would lift people’s spirits in the most difficult times.

In the caption, the songstress shared what she had been up to in the last two days.

“I hope you are all doing OK!” said the 43-year-old in a caption.

Britney wrote, “I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel.”

“I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits,” she remarked while giving reference of her video.

The singer further said, “Most people may not even be on their phones.”

“I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back,” she disclosed.

In the end, Britney added, “I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love!”

Besides Britney, other celebrities including Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges, Miles Teller, Anthony Hopkins and Milo Ventimiglia also lost their homes in LA inferno.