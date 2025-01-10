Taylor Swift Adds Another Feather In Her Cap With Remarkable Performance

Taylor Swift proves to be the greatest artist of the twenty-first century.

Based on her album and song performances on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts, respectively, Billboard compiled a list of the century’s best performers.

Data from January 1, 2000, to December 28, 2024, were examined in the list.

Swift didn’t debut on the Billboard chart until July 1, 2006, with her first hit, Tim McGraw, yet according to Billboard, she topped the list.

Swift has had 12 No. 1 songs on the Hot 100 and 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 since the year 2000, which is more than any other female artist in history.

In 2009, 2015, 2023, and 2024, the superstar became the first artist to be crowned Billboard’s No. 1 artist of the year four times.

After releasing her album Midnights in 2022, she also became the first artist in history to have all ten of her songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week. When she published her album The Tortured Poets Department in 2024, she achieved this once more.

These are the top 10 artists of the twenty-first century thus far, according to Billboard, based on chart performances:

10. Usher

9. Bruno Mars

8. Justin Bieber

7. Beyonce

6. The Weeknd

5. Eminem

4. Post Malone

3. Rihanna

2. Drake

1. Taylor Swift