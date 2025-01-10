Milo Ventimiglia Hold Back Tears As Home Burns Down Days Before Baby’s Birth

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is grappling with the loss of his Malibu home, which was destroyed in the ongoing Palisades Fire, just days before he and his wife, Mariano, are expecting their first child. The actor shared his heartbreak during an emotional interview with CBS News on Thursday, describing the scene as “toast.”

“You start thinking about all the memories, the different parts of the house,” Ventimiglia said, choking back tears. “And then you see your neighbors’ houses and everything around, and your heart just breaks.” Despite evacuating with “everything they could think of,” the couple still lost significant items, including their baby’s crib and a fully set-up nursery.

The loss carries an eerie resemblance to Ventimiglia’s role as Jack Pearson on This Is Us, where his character and on-screen wife, played by Mandy Moore, also lose their home to a fire. “It’s not lost on me, life imitating art,” the actor reflected.

Amid the devastation, Ventimiglia remains optimistic. “We got good friends, and we got good people we’re working with, and we’ll make do,” he said. “Wife and baby and dog—most important.”

Ventimiglia and Mariano, who secretly tied the knot in 2023, announced their pregnancy in September 2024. While the couple has kept their relationship private, their shared resilience shines through as they prepare to welcome their baby.

Meanwhile, Ventimiglia’s former co-star Mandy Moore narrowly avoided similar heartbreak. Moore evacuated her Altadena home due to the deadly Eaton Fire but confirmed her property was spared.

As the Palisades Fire continues to wreak havoc, Ventimiglia’s story highlights both the personal toll of the wildfires and the strength it takes to rebuild after such a loss.