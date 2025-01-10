Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Drops Bombshell News Ahead Of His UK Visit

Cressida Bonas, 35, former girlfriend of Prince Harry, has announced she is expecting her second child. The actress and model, married to property investor Harry Wentworth-Stanley, revealed that she conceived using a frozen embryo from her first IVF journey.

“I am now well into my second pregnancy,” Cressida shared, reflecting on her journey to parenthood after welcoming her first child, Wilbur, in 2022. “Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer.” However, this pregnancy has brought new challenges, as she admitted to battling morning sickness, describing it as feeling like she’s “been swaying on a boat for months.”

The couple, who met during their time at Leeds University, currently live in west London but are house hunting to accommodate their growing family. “A growing family means a need for more space,” Cressida wrote in The Spectator, while joking that their dachshund, Budgie, is less than thrilled about the upcoming move and the arrival of a new sibling.

Cressida has been candid about her struggles with fertility. In a previous essay, she detailed the emotional toll of trying to conceive, sharing her journey through reflexology, acupuncture, and eventually IVF. “I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time,” she wrote, acknowledging the silent struggles many couples face with infertility.

This joyful news comes after a difficult year for Cressida, who mourned the loss of her older sister, Pandora, in July. Pandora, who passed away at 51 after battling cancer, left behind two teenage sons. Cressida expressed sadness over not being able to discuss the shared experience of raising sons, saying, “Her boys are teenagers, and I’m just starting out with an almost two-year-old.”

Cressida holds onto memories and advice from her late sister, including the sentiment Pandora shared after Wilbur was born: “No matter what, they’ll always love and want to protect their mums.” With her growing family, Cressida honors her sister’s legacy while embracing the joys and challenges of motherhood.