— January 14 – Day of Defenders of the Motherland in Uzbekistan

Our sacred homeland, a cradle of human civilization, is entering a new era, reasserting itself globally under the name of New Uzbekistan. Under the Leadership of Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan our brave and noble people are achieving significant progress in economic, political, and social spheres, setting new milestones for the future.

Our valiant sons, who remain loyal to their sacred oath and serve their duties with honor, continue the traditions of our great ancestors. They steadfastly work to realize the aspirations of our people, safeguard the independence of Uzbekistan, and protect the peace of our nation.

Guarantee of the Nation’s Development

Through the initiatives and directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the broad-ranging reforms implemented in recent years have fundamentally transformed the structure and capability of our national army. Today, Uzbekistan’s Armed Forces are a powerful, mobile, and well-equipped entity capable of ensuring national security, stability, and the inviolability of our borders.

The new edition of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, adopted through a nationwide referendum, has created vast opportunities to continue extensive reforms aimed at enhancing the combat readiness of troops, transforming the structure of our armed forces, and further strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

Amid the rapidly changing global military-political landscape and the diverse manifestations of threats, preserving the peace and harmony reigning in our society, our most valuable asset, is of paramount importance. The Ministry of Defense leadership and the commands of military districts, analyzing ongoing armed conflicts worldwide, are determining optimal approaches to troop preparation. They are implementing specific measures to organize effective operational command, enhance the moral and psychological readiness of military personnel, and boost their combat spirit.

The “Uzbekistan–2030” strategy, adopted by a Presidential Decree of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, prioritizes further strengthening the country’s defense potential and developing the Armed Forces. In this context, fundamental work is being undertaken to devise new methods and formats for preparing troops for combat in the most challenging conditions, ensuring effectiveness within short timeframes.

Combat Training at a New Stage

Based on the best practices of developed countries’ armies and analyses of modern armed conflicts, over the past three years, more than 35 conceptual directive documents have been developed. These documents are being used to further improve the professional training of military personnel and implement new tactical movements within the troops.

To elevate troop readiness to a new level, all combat training programs have transitioned to a modular system designed for two years. This system focuses on creating coherence in the movement of combat groups, platoons, and battalions for various types of battles.

Specifically, the combat and special training hours for permanent-readiness brigades have increased by over 2,500 hours, with 70% of the exercises conducted practically. Night practical exercises now constitute 50% of the overall training sessions.

Tactical (and tactical-special) exercises are conducted under conditions close to the dynamics of real combat operations, primarily at night. Over the past five years, the intensity of activities aimed at troop readiness has increased by 2.5 times.

Special attention is also given to improving the professional skills and qualifications of specialists within the forces. While only two training centers operated under the Ministry of Defense five years ago, their number has now risen to 19. In 2024, military specialists from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan highly evaluated the work conducted at these centers and proposed joint experience exchanges with their specialists.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense oversees more than 20 general-purpose training grounds, 16 of which are specialized for hosting international military events. These grounds are used for joint exercises and training with foreign military forces. A comprehensive program has been developed for the intensive utilization of more than 10 unified field training centers of the Armed Forces, which feature advanced training and material bases. These facilities are actively used for conducting intensive exercises by various security agencies’ units.