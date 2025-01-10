Alec Baldwin Sues for Malicious Prosecution After ‘Rust’ Case Dismissed

Alec Baldwin has filed a civil lawsuit for malicious prosecution, defamation, and civil rights violations following the dismissal of an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Santa Fe state district court, names special prosecutor Kari Morrissey, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, three sheriff’s office investigators, and the county board of commissioners as defendants.

Baldwin’s suit alleges that prosecutors and investigators mishandled evidence, targeted him for political or professional gain, and sought to make him a scapegoat. “Defendants sought at every turn to scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others, regardless of the evidence or the law,” the lawsuit states.

The case stems from the October 2021 incident in which Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol that discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin, both lead actor and co-producer of Rust, maintains he pulled back the hammer but did not fire the weapon.

In July, a judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin after his legal team successfully argued that evidence—including ammunition brought into the sheriff’s office months later—was mishandled. Baldwin’s lawsuit also challenges the immunity typically afforded to prosecutors, seeking punitive and compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees, and interest.

Special prosecutor Morrissey, in a statement, said she had been aware since October 2023 of Baldwin’s intent to file a lawsuit. “We look forward to our day in court,” she said.

The shooting has had wider legal ramifications. Movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last year and is serving a 1.5-year sentence. Separately, Hutchins’ parents and sister have sued Baldwin and Rust producers, while a lawsuit by Hutchins’ widower and son was settled.

Despite ongoing legal battles, Baldwin has returned to public life, appearing on Saturday Night Live and reportedly planning a family reality show with his wife, Hilaria, and their seven children.