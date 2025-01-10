Novak Djokovic Alleges Lead Poisoning During 2022 Australian Open Detention

ennis champion Novak Djokovic has made startling claims about experiencing lead poisoning during his detention in Melbourne, Australia, at the 2022 Australian Open. In a recent GQ cover interview published Thursday, Jan. 9, the 24-time Grand Slam winner opened up about the health issues he faced following his deportation from the tournament due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

Djokovic, 37, revealed that after returning home to Serbia, he suffered symptoms resembling the flu but discovered through toxicology tests that he had high levels of heavy metals in his system, including lead and mercury. “I realized that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed with some food that poisoned me,” he claimed.

The tennis star recounted being treated multiple times by emergency medical teams and undergoing extensive toxicology testing. According to Djokovic, the symptoms persisted for days, leaving him unusually debilitated for what initially seemed like a simple flu.

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs declined to comment on Djokovic’s allegations, citing privacy reasons. The department faced significant backlash in 2022 for its handling of Djokovic’s detention and deportation after he unsuccessfully sought an exemption from Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Despite the incident, Djokovic has since competed in the 2023 Australian Open, for which he was granted a visa. He expressed no ill will toward the Australian people, telling GQ, “A lot of Australian people I meet… come up to me and apologize for the treatment I received because they were embarrassed by their own government at that point.”

Ahead of this year’s Australian Open, Djokovic declined to discuss the claims further, asking reporters to refer to the article for details. “I’d like to focus on tennis and why I’m here,” he stated, as he prepares to compete in the tournament starting Sunday, Jan. 12.

Djokovic’s revelations add another layer of controversy to the saga surrounding his 2022 Australian Open experience, highlighting both the personal toll and the broader implications of the events that unfolded.