Watch Victoria Beckham Celebrate Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Birthday With Sweet Beachside Dance

Victoria Beckham shared a heartwarming moment with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham as they danced together on a sandy beach to celebrate Nicola’s 30th birthday. The fashion designer, 49, took to Instagram on Thursday, posting a playful video that featured the pair enjoying a carefree moment, dispelling long-standing rumors of tension between them.

Victoria, dressed elegantly in a black mini dress with her hair swept into a chic low bun, danced barefoot alongside Nicola, who opted for white scalloped shorts and a scarf-style top beneath a black cardigan. Nicola completed her look with chic oval sunglasses and wedged espadrilles, channeling a touch of Spice Girl flair.

“Happy Birthday @nicolapeltzbeckham!! Love you so much,” Victoria captioned the post, which quickly garnered attention from her 32.9 million followers. The affectionate gesture marked another step in showcasing their bond, following reports of a past feud surrounding Nicola’s wedding attire.

The rumored rift began in 2022, shortly after Nicola married Brooklyn Beckham in a lavish $3 million ceremony in Palm Beach. Speculation arose after Nicola opted not to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria’s fashion house. Addressing the rumors in a Cosmopolitan interview, Nicola stated, “There’s no feud. I don’t know why people don’t write about the nice things.”

Nicola also clarified to Variety that the decision stemmed from logistical challenges rather than personal conflict. “I was going to [wear a Victoria Beckham dress], but her atelier couldn’t make it in time. That’s where the story started, and then they ran with it,” she explained.

The latest celebration underscores the strong bond between Victoria and Nicola, as they move forward with love and joy, leaving speculation firmly in the past.