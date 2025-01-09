Global parliamentary group to observe Imran Khan’s trials: lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global parliamentary body, will send its representative to observe the trials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan being carried out in different cases.

Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, the counsel for incarcerated Imran Khan, told a private TV that he discussed the ex-prime minister’s cases with an official of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) following which it decided to send its trial observer.

The IPU, of which Pakistan is a member, facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

“The IPU representative was briefed on the judicial proceedings in the £190 million case,” said Chaudhry in his statement. “They were also informed about the Toshakhana cases.”

He added, “I provided the IPU representative with details regarding the penalties in the Toshakhana cases, as well as the legal and constitutional flaws and the violation of the right to a fair trial.”

Chaudhry said the IPU representative was also briefed on the events of May 9 and the GHQ case. “In November 2023, an IPU trial observer attempted to visit Adiala Jail but was denied permission.”

This is not the first time that someone from outside Pakistan has talked about Khan’s imprisonment or cases, as parliamentarians from the UK and US have also sought the former prime minister’s release.

Khan, who is the only prime minister to be ousted through a no-confidence vote, has been in jail since August 2023, even though all four convictions handed down to him have either been suspended or overturned.

A number of British parliamentarians in July last year called for the release of the former premier, while over 60 Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives wrote to President Joe Biden in October 2024, urging him to use Washington’s leverage with Pakistan to secure the release of Khan.

However, the governments of both nations have maintained that the issue is an internal matter of Pakistan.

Apart from their interest in Khan, the US, UK, and EU had last month also criticised military courts over the sentencing of civilians in connection with attacks on military facilities on May 9, 2023, after the arrest of the jailed former prime minister.