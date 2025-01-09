LHC moved seeking minimum wage equivalent to $1,000 per month

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the fixation of the minimum wage in Pakistan equivalent to US$1,000 per month.

The petition, filed by Advocate Fahim Nawaz, named the federal and all provincial governments as respondents.

The petitioner argued that since Pakistan was a British colony and still similar laws are enforced in the country. He requested the court to direct the respondents to enforce labour laws similar to the United States and United Kingdom in Pakistan and set minimum wage at US$1,000 per month which becomes Rs278,700. The minimum wage in the US and UK is fixed at US$1,000, the petitioner added

Currently, the minimum wage in Pakistan is set at Rs37,000 per month, which is significantly lower than the proposed $1,000. The petition requested the court to order the fixation of the minimum wage at $1,000 per month and suspend the notification regarding the current minimum wage in Pakistan.