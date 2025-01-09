Negotiations underway regarding timing of next polls, claims Fawad Ch

JHELUM: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday asserted that whether Pakistan’s next general election occurs in eight months or a year, negotiations are already underway regarding the timing.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Ch emphasized that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is actively pushing for immediate elections, while the incumbent government seeks more time.

According to Chaudhry, Khan’s political strength has put the government in a weakened position. “Imran Khan has the political cards, and the government’s position has been considerably weakened. The government’s inability to meet with the founder of the negotiation committee is a clear indicator of their deteriorating situation,” he said.

Chaudhry pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been calling for new elections for the past two years, yet the political climate has not reached the level of instability seen in neighboring Bangladesh. He also noted that despite pressure from various quarters, including the military establishment, Khan has not been sidelined, indicating his enduring political relevance.

“The pressure that was supposed to come for Imran Khan will be felt by January 20, but the situation will become clearer by February 20,” Chaudhry predicted, suggesting that developments related to the elections and the political landscape are expected to unfold soon.

Chaudhry further mentioned that negotiations with the government are now being pursued as the only solution to the current political crisis. Despite repeated claims from PML-N leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, and Nawaz Sharif, that they would meet with the PTI leadership, talks have failed to materialize due to Khan’s ongoing imprisonment.

“Imran Khan has not been minus for the last two years, and now the government must face the consequences of keeping him in jail for an extended period,” Chaudhry added.

The PTI leader explained that while the government wants to delay elections for as long as possible, PTI’s stance remains clear: the demand for elections is non-negotiable.

Chaudhry also highlighted the fragmentation within the ruling PML-N, noting the presence of multiple factions, including those led by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz. Despite these divisions, he pointed out that there is a lack of consensus over the leadership, which complicates any resolution.

As the country continues to grapple with political uncertainty, all eyes are now on the outcome of the ongoing negotiations, with many speculating that a new date for the general elections could emerge in the coming months.